Hungary finds H5N8 strain of bird flu at northwestern turkey farm

Hungary has found the H5N8 strain of bird flu at a large turkey farm in a northwestern region of the country, the National Food Chain Safety Authority said on Monday.

It said the full turkey stock at the farm, more than 50,000 birds, would have to be culled and other precautionary measures implemented to contain the spread of the infection.

