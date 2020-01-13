Bhim Army Chief Chandrasekhar Azad visits AIIMS for medical treatment

Bhim Army Chief Chandrasekhar Azad was brought to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Monday for medical treatment. According to doctors, Azad has been suffering from a chronic disease called Polucythaemia which requires prolonged medication.

Health experts say that Polycythaemia is a rare genetic medical condition which occurs due to an abnormally increased concentration of haemoglobin in the blood, either through reduction of plasma volume or increase in red cell numbers. It may be a primary disease of unknown cause or a secondary condition linked to respiratory or circulatory disorder or cancer. "Azad is a follow-up patient under the department of Hematology and has been brought for follow up consultation and treatment," said a senior doctor at AIIMS, requesting anonymity.

"There are some investigations going on and he is stable. Soon he will be sent back," he said. Azad was arrested by the Delhi police from the Jama Masjid area during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest last year.

Hence, a Delhi court on Thursday ordered Tihar Jail authorities to immediately take Azad to AIIMS for medical treatment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.