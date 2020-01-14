Left Menu
Development News Edition

HIV+ Briton challenges rules to qualify as commercial pilot

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 00:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 00:21 IST
HIV+ Briton challenges rules to qualify as commercial pilot

London, Jan 13 (AFP) A British man with HIV has qualified as a commerical airline pilot after successfully challenging European aviation rules that prevent people with the virus from learning to fly. James Bushe, from central England, is thought to be the first HIV positive candidate to have completed his training and been given the green light to take off, and made his maiden flight at the weekend.

The 31-year-old successfully convinced the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to change the rules in Britain to grant him the medical certificate required to fly following an initial denial. The CAA had said Britain was bound to follow the rules laid down by the European Aviation Safety Authority (EASA) which stopped it issuing the certificate to HIV-positive applicants.

Bushe claimed that interpretation was discriminatory and, with the support of the charity HIV Scotland and later the Scottish government, it eventually relented. "I'm overwhelmed by all of the messages of love and support that I've woken up to today," he wrote on Twitter on Monday after news of his first solo flight emerged.

"I want to get the message out there that HIV has changed. That nobody should face discrimination on the basis of their status." Bushe, who was diagnosed with the virus five years ago, began learning to fly small aircraft from the age of 15. In 2017, Bushe revealed to the BuzzFeed News website that he had been blocked from accepting his place on an easyJet pilot training course because of the CAA's interpretation of the EASA rules.

After the authority altered its stance, he was able to train to fly for Loganair and since November has been co-piloting alongside training captains. But Bushe is now fully qualified to regularly fly the airline's Embraer 145 regional jets, and completed his first flight single-handedly -- from Glasgow to Stornoway -- on Saturday.

He will regularly fly from the airline's base at Glasgow Airport. Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles said: "Before James completed his training we had 270 excellent pilots. We now have 271.

"HIV is not a bar to employment in other industries and there is no reason why it should be so in aviation." (AFP) CPS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

India vs Australia: Kohli ready to change batting order for those 'in form'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Canada's Champagne says all Iran visas for Canadian officials have been approved, team will be fully in place in Tehran on Monday

Jan 13 Reuters - CANADIAN FOREIGN MINISTER FRANCOIS-PHILIPPE CHAMPAGNE SAYS HE HAS CONVENED THURSDAY MEETING IN LONDON OF FOREIGN MINISTERS FROM BRITAIN, SWEDEN, AFGHANISTAN AND UKRAINE TO DISCUSS IRAN CRASH CANADAS CHAMPAGNE SAYS ALL IRANI...

UPDATE 3-Thrill, honor and 'dream come true' for 2020 Oscar nominees

Oscar nominees expressed a mixture of pride, gratitude, and honor on Monday after being short-listed for the 2020 Academy Awards, which will be presented on Feb. 9 in Hollywood.The following are some reactions - through statements, telephon...

Opposition unity important for protests: Amartya Sen

Days after demanding that the amended citizenship act be scrapped, Nobel laureate Amartya Sen on Monday stressed the importance of opposition unity to carry out any protest for a cause. However, he said even in the absence of opposition uni...

Climate change protest at bank "necessary and proportional" - Swiss judge

The imminent danger posed by climate change means activists were not guilty of trespassing when they occupied a Swiss bank and played tennis to demand an end to funding of fossil fuel projects, a judge ruled on Monday.Wearing whites and wig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020