Japan confirms first case of infection with new China coronavirus
Japan has confirmed the first case of infection from the new China coronavirus, the health ministry said on Thursday.
A man in his 30s from Kanagawa prefecture, next to Tokyo, tested positive, the ministry said. The man had been to the Chinese city of Wuhan, where there has been an outbreak of pneumonia believed to be caused by the new coronavirus strain, it said.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has said the new virus could spread and has warned hospitals worldwide.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Japan
- Wuhan
- Tokyo
- World Health Organization
ALSO READ
Taiwan leader rejects China's offer to unify under Hong Kong model
Japan media blasts 'cowardly' Ghosn after escape
Science News Roundup: China plans to issue biosafety certificates to domestic GM soybean, corn
Taiwan's Tsai defends Anti-Infiltration Law aimed at China
China cuts banks' reserve requirements again to spur slowing economy