Japan confirms first case of infection with new China coronavirus

Japan has confirmed the first case of infection from the new China coronavirus, the health ministry said on Thursday.

A man in his 30s from Kanagawa prefecture, next to Tokyo, tested positive, the ministry said. The man had been to the Chinese city of Wuhan, where there has been an outbreak of pneumonia believed to be caused by the new coronavirus strain, it said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said the new virus could spread and has warned hospitals worldwide.

