Czech Republic reports first H5N8 bird flu case in three years
The Czech Republic has its first case of the highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu virus in three years after an outbreak was reported on a poultry farm in the country's central region, the State Veterinary Administration said on Saturday.
The veterinary agency said the virus killed half of a flock of 12 hens, which was confirmed by tests, and that it had taken precautionary measures immediately.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
