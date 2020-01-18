Preventive healthcare through intermittent fasting is best way to healthy life: Experts

As many as 300 doctors participated in a conference here to sensitise people on the importance of intermittent fasting. Experts said that intermittent fasting is a very old method used by people for weight loss and body cleansing.

Today, people are becoming very health conscious and hence intermittent fasting has attracted 30-40% of the people, they said. American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine along with Smart Group conducted India's first anti-ageing International conference to the most cutting edge and futurists innovations in healthcare for preventive health.

"I am glad that doctors in India are taking a keen interest in preventive health seeking the benefits of intermittent fasting. Large numbers of people are opting for it, as it not only triggers weight loss but also helps the body to combat various chronic ailments. This technique has gained attention for its incredible effects on both weight loss and on diseases," said Dr BK Modi, Founder-Chairman, Smart Group. Once people start following the schedule of intermittent fasting are always recommended following it as the weight loss that occurs during the period, if left suddenly can also lead to tremendous weight gain. Also, disturb the hormonal balance and the digestive cycle, he said.

Preeti Malhotra, Chairman, Smart Bharat said: "Preventive health has had a profound effect on human longevity, awareness, mental wellbeing. Such practices are known to well regulate the lipids in the body thereby maintaining the glycemic index. Apart from being a weight loss remedy, it also helps in developing a more active lifestyle." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.