Telangana reports 150 positive cases of Swine flu

As many as 150 people have tested positive for swine flu in Telangana so far and experts fear that the number may increase in coming days. "So far, we have tested around 370 people for swine flu, out of which 150 have reported positive. After dengue season is over, swine flu season starts in September month every year, which will continue till February," said Dr Shankar, Director, Institute of Preventive Medicine, Telangana.

He said the government has already deployed medical staff across the state to keep a tab on the swine flu cases. "We expect to have around 200 positive cases swine flu this season. People should take all measures to protect themselves from this disease," added Dr Shankar.

Swine flu is an infection caused by one of several swine influenza viruses (SIV), with the H1N1 strain being the most common across the country. It is a self-limiting viral, air-borne disease spread from person to person, through large droplets generated due to coughing and sneezing, indirect contact by touching a contaminated object or surface and close contact, including handshaking and hugging. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.