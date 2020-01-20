Left Menu
Development News Edition

RG Stone Hospitals Leading the Industry With Technology and Human Touch: A Comprehensive Urological Care With a Patient Centric Approach

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 10:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 10:11 IST
RG Stone Hospitals Leading the Industry With Technology and Human Touch: A Comprehensive Urological Care With a Patient Centric Approach

The Urology sector in India has been growing substantially. Earlier a very primitive approach was used to tackle the kidney stone or any other urological diseases. But now with the advent of new technology, it is getting more sophisticated and modern. Being heavily inclined towards lifestyle shift, the problem of stone formation is very frequent and becoming quite common.

As per statistics, 12% of the Indian population suffers from Urological diseases, mainly kidney stones. Renal Damage comprises half of this percentage, also a major cause of damage and even loss of kidneys. The numbers themselves are jarring and require strategic intervention. This problem is not anymore confined to a smaller percentage but is growing exponentially. There are other urological diseases like UTIs, prostate cancer which are on the rise.

This automatically calls for advanced and sophisticated diagnostic solutions which cause minimal discomfort to the patients and help them recover sooner and better. As an agenda, RG Stone Hospitals brought a scope of Urological Laparoscopy in India. This means the removal of stone with minimally invasive procedures including other Urological disorders. This has various advantages like, no or minimally invasive, shorter hospital stay, precision, and quick recovery.

India's largest chain of Urology and Laparoscopy since 1987, RG Stone Hospitals has been a provider of comprehensive Urological Care under one roof. They are the first and only to establish a chain that specializes in Urology and Laparoscopy with a meritorious record. The Executive Director of the RG, Mr. Hanish Bansal, said, "The motto has been to impart Urological care which suits the patient, not the hospital. We have and always come with newer technology and treatment modalities that are patient-centric."

Having expertise in one field of healthcare, RG is getting bigger and better with its approach to combating the state of Urological care. This acts as a huge example as to how when a single-specialty instill trust in the masses can provide the best of the industry, all at one place making it convenient for the aggrieved. 

Single specialties are more patient-centric than multi-specialty making their environment more conducive and patient-oriented like RG is doing for their consultations. The value and attention which a troubled patient requires is much higher in a single specialty rather than in multi-specialty. 

This also leads to medical breakthroughs. Just like in RG, the hospital has treated a young patient of just 6 months old with kidney stones as well as has treated another of 107 years old. It is a moment of immense pride for the whole nation that RG holds the title of being the world leader in Laser, Lithotripsy, and Laparoscopy.

About RG Stone Hospitals:

RG Stone Urology & Laparoscopy Hospital pioneered the concept of complete quality urological care in Mumbai in 1986. With over 32+ years of excellence, RG has had an inspirational journey in delivering efficient care to patients with the help of a dedicated and proficient team of professionals. With 14 centers across 7 cities, RG Stone is India's largest chain of urology & laparoscopy hospitals. RG has undertaken more than 5,00,000 successful procedures for Indian and International patients including lithotripsy for kidney stones, laparoscopy for gall stones, hernia, urinary tract tumors, female tract tumors, etc; endoscopy for stones, infertility, etc.; and laser surgery for prostate and urinary stones. RG also leverages this knowledge to other protagonist surgeons worldwide. RG Stone conducts training for surgeons to learn these utmost useful techniques.

For more information, please visit: https://www.rghospitals.com/

Media Contact:
Puneet Vig
puneet@rghospital.com
+91-9711261181
Head - Marketing
RG Scientific Enterprises Pvt Ltd

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1078462/Hanish_Bansal_RG_Stone_Hospitals.jpg

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Chhattisgarh: Woman Naxal killed in encounter with police

A woman Naxal was gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarhs Bijapur district on Monday morning, police said. The skirmish took place in a forest between Narsapur and Tekulgudem villages under Basaguda police station ...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day one at the Australian Open

Highlights of the first day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Monday times AEST GMT11 1555 FEDERER CRUISES INTO SECOND ROUNDRoger Federer, who is looking to become the first 38-year-old man to capture a...

UPDATE 1-S.Korea confirms first case of new coronavirus in Chinese visitor

South Korea reported on Monday its first confirmed case of a new coronavirus that has broken out in China, South Koreas Centers for Disease Control and Prevention KCDC said.The patient is a 35-year-old Chinese woman and resident of Wuhan, C...

As China seeks to spark night economy, on-demand chauffeurs for drunk drivers see surge

It was freezing and the streets were slick as substitute driver Liu Pengfei bade farewell to his mother, wife and son before riding into Beijing on his tiny scooter.Liu, 33, and his fellow drivers make their living getting drunk people safe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020