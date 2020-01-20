RG Stone Hospitals Leading the Industry With Technology and Human Touch: A Comprehensive Urological Care With a Patient Centric Approach

The Urology sector in India has been growing substantially. Earlier a very primitive approach was used to tackle the kidney stone or any other urological diseases. But now with the advent of new technology, it is getting more sophisticated and modern. Being heavily inclined towards lifestyle shift, the problem of stone formation is very frequent and becoming quite common.

As per statistics, 12% of the Indian population suffers from Urological diseases, mainly kidney stones. Renal Damage comprises half of this percentage, also a major cause of damage and even loss of kidneys. The numbers themselves are jarring and require strategic intervention. This problem is not anymore confined to a smaller percentage but is growing exponentially. There are other urological diseases like UTIs, prostate cancer which are on the rise.



This automatically calls for advanced and sophisticated diagnostic solutions which cause minimal discomfort to the patients and help them recover sooner and better. As an agenda, RG Stone Hospitals brought a scope of Urological Laparoscopy in India. This means the removal of stone with minimally invasive procedures including other Urological disorders. This has various advantages like, no or minimally invasive, shorter hospital stay, precision, and quick recovery.



India's largest chain of Urology and Laparoscopy since 1987, RG Stone Hospitals has been a provider of comprehensive Urological Care under one roof. They are the first and only to establish a chain that specializes in Urology and Laparoscopy with a meritorious record. The Executive Director of the RG, Mr. Hanish Bansal, said, "The motto has been to impart Urological care which suits the patient, not the hospital. We have and always come with newer technology and treatment modalities that are patient-centric."

Having expertise in one field of healthcare, RG is getting bigger and better with its approach to combating the state of Urological care. This acts as a huge example as to how when a single-specialty instill trust in the masses can provide the best of the industry, all at one place making it convenient for the aggrieved.



Single specialties are more patient-centric than multi-specialty making their environment more conducive and patient-oriented like RG is doing for their consultations. The value and attention which a troubled patient requires is much higher in a single specialty rather than in multi-specialty.



This also leads to medical breakthroughs. Just like in RG, the hospital has treated a young patient of just 6 months old with kidney stones as well as has treated another of 107 years old. It is a moment of immense pride for the whole nation that RG holds the title of being the world leader in Laser, Lithotripsy, and Laparoscopy.



About RG Stone Hospitals:



RG Stone Urology & Laparoscopy Hospital pioneered the concept of complete quality urological care in Mumbai in 1986. With over 32+ years of excellence, RG has had an inspirational journey in delivering efficient care to patients with the help of a dedicated and proficient team of professionals. With 14 centers across 7 cities, RG Stone is India's largest chain of urology & laparoscopy hospitals. RG has undertaken more than 5,00,000 successful procedures for Indian and International patients including lithotripsy for kidney stones, laparoscopy for gall stones, hernia, urinary tract tumors, female tract tumors, etc; endoscopy for stones, infertility, etc.; and laser surgery for prostate and urinary stones. RG also leverages this knowledge to other protagonist surgeons worldwide. RG Stone conducts training for surgeons to learn these utmost useful techniques.



For more information, please visit: https://www.rghospitals.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1078462/Hanish_Bansal_RG_Stone_Hospitals.jpg

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.