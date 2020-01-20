Left Menu
Study reveals people with inadequate access to food more likely to die prematurely

According to a recent study, adults with food insecurity and inadequate access to food because of financial constraints are 10 to 37 per cent more likely to die from any cause other than cancer compared to food-secure people.

  ANI
  Washington DC
  Updated: 20-01-2020 16:06 IST
  Created: 20-01-2020 16:06 IST
Policies to address food insecurity have the potential to reduce premature death.. Image Credit: ANI

According to a recent study, adults with food insecurity and inadequate access to food because of financial constraints are 10 to 37 per cent more likely to die from any cause other than cancer compared to food-secure people. The study was published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.

"Among adults who died prematurely, those experiencing severe food insecurity died at age 9 years earlier than their food-secure counterparts," writes lead author Dr Fei Men, a postdoctoral fellow in the lab of Professor Valerie Tarasuk at the University of Toronto. Researchers looked at data from the Canadian Community Health Survey 2005-2017 on more than half a million (510 010) adults in Canada. They categorised people as food secure, or marginally, moderately or severely food insecure. By the end of the study period, 25 460 people had died prematurely, with people who were severely food insecure dying 9 years younger than their food-secure counterparts (59.5 years old versus 68.9 years).

The average life expectancy in Canada in 2008-2014 was 82 years; deaths at or before that age were considered premature in this study. Severely food-insecure adults were more likely to die prematurely than their food-secure counterparts for all causes except cancers. Premature death by infectious-parasitic diseases, unintentional injuries and suicides were more than twice as likely for those experiencing severe versus no food insecurity.

Previous studies have examined the relationship between inadequate food and death, although none looked at causes of death. "The significant correlations of all levels of food insecurity with potentially avoidable deaths imply that food-insecure adults benefit less from public health efforts to prevent and treat diseases and injuries than their food-secure counterparts," write the authors.

Policies to address food insecurity have the potential to reduce premature death. "The markedly higher mortality hazard of severe food insecurity highlights the importance of policy interventions that protect households from extreme deprivation. In Canada, policies that improve the material resources of low-income households have been shown to strengthen food security and health," says Dr Men. (ANI)

