People encouraged to apply to become DHB Consumer Council chair

The Consumer Council works in partnership with MidCentral to support the DHB’s vision for Quality Living, Healthy Lives and Well Communities, by providing consumer-focused advice and insight on health services, projects, and initiatives.

Long-standing Council member Stephen Paewai is currently holding the position of Acting Chair while we recruit to this role. Image Credit: ANI

Individuals with proven leadership ability who have a passion for the health of our communities are being encouraged to apply to become the new chair of the MidCentral DHB Consumer Council.

The position is vacant following the passing of John Hannifin in September last year. He had held the role since the inception of the Consumer Council in 2017. Long-standing Council member Stephen Paewai is currently holding the position of Acting Chair while we recruit to this role.

The position of Consumer Council Chair is an independent leadership role that has a significant part to play in providing inclusive leadership to the Council, supporting members to fulfill their duties, overseeing an effective work plan, chairing meetings and ensuring the Council fulfills its requirements against a set of agreed objectives.

DHB General Manager of Quality and Innovation Judith Catherwood said the role is an important one that has a significant part to play in ensuring consumers are at the centre of everything we do across the health sector in the MidCentral District.

"We need someone who can continue John Hannifin's excellent work as Council Chair. The Chair would ideally be someone with leadership experience and with a passion and drive for improving health services in the MidCentral DHB region and addressing health inequities. The Consumer Council Chair works in partnership with the Clinical Council Chair and provides direct advice to the MidCentral DHB Board. This is a vital part of our governance structure and the role has a high profile in our community."

The Chair is appointed for a three-year term initially. To apply, please email a cover letter and CV to the Consumer Council Administrator at consumercouncil@midcentraldhb.govt.nz. Any queries about the role can also be sent to this address.

