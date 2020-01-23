Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adults re-exposed to chickenpox are less likely to get shingles

Adults who have had been exposed to herpes zoster virus in their childhood are less likely to get shingles in their adulthood, even if they are around kids who got chickenpox, proves a study.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 11:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 11:08 IST
Adults re-exposed to chickenpox are less likely to get shingles
Representational Image. Image Credit: ANI

Adults who have had been exposed to herpes zoster virus in their childhood are less likely to get shingles in their adulthood, even if they are around kids who got chickenpox, proves a study. The study published in The BMJ on Wednesday described that re-exposure to the same virus lessens the chances of getting a disease from same virus for the next 20 years but cannot be firmly said that the risk of getting shingles completely comes down to zero.

The team of researchers called for a review of the United Kingdom's childhood varicella vaccination policy, which assumes complete immunity for between 2 and 20 years. Primary infection with the varicella-zoster virus causes chickenpox, typically in children. After this initial infection, the virus remains in the body as a dormant infection, and reactivation, often decades later, causes shingles.

The theory that re-exposure to the varicella-zoster virus in adulthood boosts immunity to shingles (known as "exogenous boosting") has gained widespread support. As such, the UK and many other countries don't offer routine childhood varicella vaccination as this would remove the circulating viruses in the community. But more recent data suggest that boosting may not be long-lasting.

So a team of UK researchers set out to estimate the risk of herpes zoster after exposure to a household member with varicella. Their findings are based on UK general practice and hospital records for 9,604 adults (18 years and over; 69% women) diagnosed with herpes zoster between 1997 and 2018 who lived with a child (18 or under) with varicella during an average 15-year observation period.

The average age at zoster diagnosis was 41 years and at first, known exposure to varicella was 38 years. After adjusting for age, calendar time, and season, strong evidence suggested that in the two years after household exposure to a child with varicella, adults were 33% less likely to develop zoster compared with baseline (unexposed) time.

In the 10 to 20 years after exposure, this protective effect waned slightly but adults were still 27% less likely to develop zoster compared with baseline time. A stronger boosting effect was seen among men than among women after exposure to varicella. This is an observational study where the researchers point out that varicella may be under-recorded as it does not always require a visit to the doctor. Nevertheless, they used a large, nationally representative sample and were able to adjust for potentially influential factors.

"These findings cannot be used to justify for or against specific vaccination schedules," write the authors, concluding, "They do, however, suggest that previous mathematical models, estimating the effect of exogenous boosting in childhood varicella vaccination policy in the UK, that assume complete immunity for between two and 20 years may need revisiting." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey says it won't send more advisers to Libya while ceasefire is observed - RIA

Turkey does not plan to send more military advisers to Libya while a ceasefire is being observed, Russias RIA news agency cited Turkeys foreign minister as saying on Thursday.A Libya peace conference will take place in Berlin at the start o...

Closer and closer to landing at stadium and playing straight: Kohli on schedule

India captain Virat Kohli on Thursday said cricketers are getting closer and closer to landing at the stadium and playing straight as his team geared up for a clash against New Zealand here, less than a week after beating Australia at home....

UPDATE 7-Canadian air tanker fighting Australia bushfires crashes, killing three

A Canadian-owned C-130 Hercules air tanker crashed while fighting bushfires in Australias alpine region on Thursday, killing all three of its crew, authorities said. All three victims were American residents, Australian authorities said, ad...

Innovations can present $20-30 bn biz opportunities for fashion industry every year: Study

Innovations emerging in the fashion industry present unprecedented investment opportunities worth USD 20-30 billion annually, according to a new study conducted by the Boston Consulting Group BCG and Fashion for Good. Sustainability is at t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020