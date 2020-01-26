Two Nepalese with suspected coronavirus symptoms undergoing treatment

Two Nepalese citizens suspected to have symptoms of deadly coronavirus infection after their return from China are undergoing treatment at a hospital here, sources said on Sunday. The patients, a 48-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man, are suspected to have got infected by the coronavirus and have been admitted at Shukraraj Tropical and Communicable Disease Hospital under the Health Ministry in Kathmandu.

"The woman was admitted to the hospital on Friday and the man on Saturday after authorities found them with symptoms like cough and fever as soon as they landed at Tribhuvan International Airport," health ministry sources said. The patients were put in isolated wards and their blood samples have been sent for examining.

