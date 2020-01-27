Left Menu
NCDC reviews preparedness regarding coronavirus in RML hospital

In order to review the preparedness of authorities with respect to the treatment of suspected patients of novel Coronavirus, a team of experts from National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) visited Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here on Monday. They inspected the isolated dedicated wards for the treatment of the patients infected with the virus.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 16:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 16:22 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

In order to review the preparedness of authorities with respect to the treatment of suspected patients of novel coronavirus, a team of experts from National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) visited Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi on Monday. They inspected the isolated dedicated wards for the treatment of the patients infected with the virus. "A team led by Dr Sujeet Singh who is director of NCDC visited Dr RML hospital to review preparedness for management of nCoV2019. They inspected the isolation wards, reviewed biohazard disposals protocols, assessed availability of PPE marks," the Union Health Ministry tweeted.

On 23 January, ANI had reported that the Centre-run Dr RML Hospital has been declared as a nodal hospital to manage the cases of the novel coronavirus if detected in India. Speaking to ANI, Dr Meenakshi Bhardwaj, medical superintendent of RML said, "We have build up a dedicated isolation coronavirus ward. Our team of doctors and nurses have been instructed to monitor such patients if the need arises. Also, the centre is making all important measures for taking preventive action. As of now, no case of coronavirus has been reported in India so far."

"As a part of preventive measure against coronavirus infection, people are advised to cover their mouth with the mask, maintain a good standard of hand hygiene and should avoid travelling in crowded places. Any kind of fever, cough, cold and illness should be reported immediately to the nearest doctor," said Dr Bhardwaj. The Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan on Monday reviewed the preparedness of ministries/ departments and states regarding nCoV2019 through video conference with Ajay Bhalla, Home Secretary, Chief Secretaries and DGP of five states neighbouring with Nepal, health secretaries of other states.

Meanwhile, the union ministry of civil aviation on the direction of the health ministry is conducting the thermal health screening of passengers arriving from China including Hong Kong to seven airports in India. These airports include Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata respectively. According to the health ministry as on 26 January, about 29707 passengers from 137 flights have been screened for Novel Coronavirus symptoms, and no passenger has been detected in India so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

