Left Menu
Development News Edition

Men aren't better than women at spatial cognition: Study

Researchers have found that there is no male advantage in mental rotation abilities associated with spatial cognition competences, by employing cutting-edge eye-tracking technology.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 09:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 09:27 IST
Men aren't better than women at spatial cognition: Study
Study found that there is no male advantage in mental rotation abilities.. Image Credit: ANI

Researchers have found that there is no male advantage in mental rotation abilities associated with spatial cognition competences, by employing cutting-edge eye-tracking technology. The study was conducted by researchers at Lero, the Science Foundation Ireland Research Centre for Software, University of Limerick (UL), Ireland. It was published in the journal Scientific Reports.

Dr. Campbell said the skill of spatial cognition or our ability to navigate our environment has been the battleground for almost 40 years for researchers claiming that males have a distinct performance advantage on tests of spatial cognition, notably the mental rotations test. Studying the cognitive proficiency of individuals and gamers is a key aim of the Lero Esports Science Research Lab which opened in 2019 and is the first of its kind in Ireland.

"Better performance on these tests is strongly associated with higher IQ and better performance in STEM (Science Technology Engineering and Maths) subjects in schools and colleges," Dr. Campbell explained. Dr. Toth sums up the results: "So males are better than females? Well no, actually. Our study found that there is no male advantage in mental rotation abilities. By lengthening the time allowed to complete the test, the male performance advantage diminished entirely suggesting that the so-called sex difference in mental rotation is simply not there or maybe explained by other factors."

The research also found for the first time that both males and females frequently employed different gaze strategies during the cognitive tests to get to the correct answer. In other words, men and women approach the task in a different way to get the same result. One hundred University of Limerick (UL) undergraduate and postgraduate level psychology and sports science students volunteered to take part in the test carried out by the Lero researchers. The 47 men and 53 women were in good health and had an average age of 23. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

A place in the sun: French defend right to retire early

Most weekdays, 64-year-old Joelle Svetchine steps out of her French Riviera apartment, checks the sun is shining and the sea calm, and decides whether to go rowing.It clears your head being out on the water, the pensioner told Reuters as sh...

UPDATE 1-U.S. recovers remains from Afghanistan plane crash, verifying identities -official

The United States on Tuesday recovered the remains of individuals from a U.S. military aircraft that crashed in Afghanistan and was in the process of confirming their identities, a U.S. defense official said on Tuesday. On Monday, the U.S. ...

U.S. military recovers remains from Afghanistan plane crash: defense official

The United States has recovered the remains of individuals from a U.S. military aircraft that crashed in Afghanistan, a U.S. defense official said on Tuesday.The defense official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the military wa...

Fitness, picking right tournaments crucial in Olympic year: Sindhu

World champion P V Sindhu on Tuesday spoke about fitness and said proper planning and picking the right tournaments will be crucial to succeeding at the Tokyo Olympics. It is very important to stay fit as this is the Olympic year. It is not...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020