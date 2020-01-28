19 people screened for novel coronavirus infection in Rajasthan

The number of people in Rajasthan who have been screened for possible exposure to the novel coronavirus as they had traveled to China reached 19 on Tuesday. One of them showed symptoms of the infection and was admitted to SMS Hospital in Jaipur, an official of the Home Department said, adding that test reports are awaited.

"One more passenger who traveled to China has been screened. With him, a total of 19 persons have been screened so far," the official said. He said a Health Department team has been deployed at the Jaipur airport to screen passengers for the infection.

"The suspected case was reported on Sunday and the patient is in isolation at SMS Hospital. A blood sample has been forwarded for testing and the report is awaited," the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

