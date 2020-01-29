Left Menu
Development News Edition

Alcohol consumption during pregnancy leads to poor cognitive function of children: Study

According to a new study conducted by researchers, consuming alcohol during pregnancy might lead to the poorer cognitive functioning of children.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bristol
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 09:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 09:23 IST
Alcohol consumption during pregnancy leads to poor cognitive function of children: Study
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

According to a new study conducted by researchers, consuming alcohol during pregnancy might lead to the poorer cognitive functioning of children. The study based on 23 published reviews was conducted by the researchers from the University of Bristol and was published in the International Journal of Epidemiology.

The researchers further found out evidence that drinking during pregnancy could also lead to lower birthweight reinforcing the UK Chief Medical Officers' #DRYMESTER guidelines which suggest abstaining from alcohol consumption during all trimesters. Traditional studies like randomised controlled trials and alternative strategies like comparing children born in the same families whose mothers reduced or increased their alcohol consumption during pregnancy time were some methods used.

Another approach based on genetic-markers known as ''Mendelian randomization' was also used. Research on this topic has taken place through the 'observational' studies where participants already exposed to a risk factor and researchers do not try to change who is or isn't exposed.

All the studies included in the review tried to compare like with like groups of people who were only different in terms of exposure to alcohol during pregnancy. This is as close as it gets to what would be achieved in an experiment. While the review was comprehensive it was limited in its ability to establish how much alcohol leads to these negative outcomes. However, the researchers concluded that women should continue to be advised to abstain from alcohol during pregnancy.

" Our work confirms the current scientific consensus: that consuming alcohol during pregnancy can affect one's child's cognitive abilities later in life, including their education. It might also lead to lower birth weight," said the lead researcher Dr Luisa Zuccolo. "Our study reinforces the UK Chief Medical Officers' guideline: DRYMESTER (abstaining in all trimesters) is the only safe approach. This message is more important than ever, given recent research which shows the alcohol industry promoting confusing information about the real health implications of drinking during pregnancy," added Zuccolo.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russian PM orders watchdog to draw up plan to prevent virus spread

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin ordered Russias consumer safety watchdog to draw up and present a national plan to the government on Wednesday on ways to prevent the spread of coronavirus.Russia has not had any confirmed cases of the new v...

Papua New Guinea bans travellers from all 'Asian ports'

Port Moresby, Jan 29 AFP Papua New Guinea shut air and seaports to all foreign travellers coming from Asia on Wednesday, in a desperate bid to prevent the deadly coronavirus from reaching the impoverished Melanesian nation. In a note to air...

Bariatric surgery reverses respiratory issues in obese people: Study

Bariatric surgery -- a surgical procedure to aid weight loss -- might undo some of the adverse effects of obesity on the respiratory system. Obesity is a public health epidemic that contributes to a higher risk of hypertension and stroke, d...

Trump's plan indicates a great waste of Palestinians rights - Arab League

Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said on Wednesday that the first reading of U.S. President Donald Trumps Middle East peace plan indicates a great waste of legitimate rights of Palestinians.However, the Arab League is studyin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020