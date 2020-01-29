UAE confirms coronavirus case in family from China

A new coronavirus case has been diagnosed in members of a family from China's central city of Wuhan, state news agency WAM on Wednesday quoted the health ministry of the United Arab Emirates as saying.

It was not immediately clear how many people were infected with the virus that has killed 130.

The health ministry and government media office did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

