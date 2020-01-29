Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Australia scientists to share lab-grown coronavirus to hasten vaccine efforts

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 11:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 11:36 IST
UPDATE 1-Australia scientists to share lab-grown coronavirus to hasten vaccine efforts
Representatative Image Image Credit: ANI

A team of scientists in Australia said on Wednesday they have successfully developed a lab-grown version of the new coronavirus, the first to be recreated outside of China, in a breakthrough that could help quicken the creation of a vaccine.

The researchers at the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity in Melbourne said they would share the sample, which was grown from an infected patient, with the World Health Organization and laboratories around the world. "This is a step, it's a piece of the puzzle that we have contributed," Doherty Institute Deputy Directo Mike Catton told reporters while noting the development alone would not turn the tide in the battle against the virus.

The flu-like virus broke out in the central Chinese city of Wuhan at the end of 2019. While China has since moved to lock down most of Hubei province, which has a population around the same as Italy, the virus has still spread to more than a dozen countries from France to the United States. A laboratory in China had already successfully grown the virus but had released only the genome sequence, not the sample itself, the Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported.

Raina MacIntyre, who runs the Kirby Institute's Biosecurity Research Program, said the creation and sharing of the virus sample would hasten the development of potential vaccines, as drugs could be tested on animals injected with the disease. "More people are able to culture the virus, they can use the information to develop drugs, vaccines, and better characterize the nature of the virus and the transmission," MacIntyre told Reuters by telephone.

As well as contributing to the creation of a vaccine, the Australia-grown sample could be used to generate an antibody test, which would allow detection of the virus in patients who had not shown symptoms, the Doherty Instite said. "Having the real virus means we now have the ability to actually validate and verify all test methods," said Julian Druce, the institute's virus identification laboratory head.

China confirmed on Tuesday that the national death toll had risen to 132 on Tuesday, with 5,974 confirmed cases. The virus spreads in droplets from coughs and sneezes and has an incubation period of up to 14 days. The Peter Doherty Institute is a joint venture of the University of Melbourne and Royal Melbourne Hospital. The Kirby Institute is attached to the University of New South Wales.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No hot meals, blankets, magazines as airlines step up fight on virus

Passengers on some flights to China will have to make do without hot meals or blankets and newspapers, as airlines step up measures to protect crew and travellers from a coronavirus that has killed more than 130 in the country.Seeking to co...

Alastair Cook appointed to MCC's World Cricket Committee

Former England skipper Sir Alastair Cook has become the newest member of the Marylebone Cricket Clubs MCC World Cricket Committee. Windies Crickets president Ricky Skerritt has also been appointed to the clubs World Cricket Committee.Both C...

Harsh Vardhan Shringla takes charge as Foreign Secretary

Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who last served as Indias envoy to the United States, took charge as the countrys new Foreign Secretary here on Wednesday. Ahead of assuming office, the senior Indian diplomat said that he is looking forward to worki...

Vakrangee Leads Financial Inclusion Initiative in Rural India

Grant Thornton has done a detailed study and released a report on Financial Inclusion and Rural India Banking ATM sector in IndiaFinancial inclusion is the key to bridging the social divide and achieving a well distributed, robust and su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020