Man with symptoms of coronavirus tests negative, 18 other suspects also fine

  Jaipur
  Updated: 29-01-2020 16:14 IST
(Eds: Adding details) Jaipur, Jan 29 (PTI) A man, who was found with symptoms of coronavirus here, tested negative and 18 other suspects in Rajasthan were also in good health, Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said on Wednesday.

Blood sample of the man, who was admitted to the Isolation Ward of the SMS Hospital, was sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for examination, he said, adding that the second sample would be taken according to the prescribed norms. Along with this, instructions have been given to regularly screen and test all the suspects and their relatives for the next 28 days who have come from China, Singh said.

The additional chief secretary said adequate arrangements have been made for prevention, control and treatment of coronavirus in the state. Five doctors and as many nursing staffers have been deployed for screening at Sanganer International Airport. Coronavirus symptoms were not detected in a total of 554 passengers of four flights who were screened on January 28, Singh said.

Personal protective equipment kits and N95 masks are available in adequate quantity for health workers, he added.

