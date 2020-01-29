Left Menu
Proya sets up US$2.2 million charitable public fund to fully support 2019-nCoV epidemic prevention and control

  Hangzhou
  29-01-2020
  • Created: 29-01-2020 19:33 IST
In line with the firm's corporate mission of delivering a "Beautiful and Better Life", Proya Cosmetics Co., Ltd. (SHA: 603605) is contributing to the effort to control and prevent further expansion of the 2019 novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) epidemic during these critical days.

Set up of a US$2.2 million charitable public fund to donate cash and scarce medical supplies

Immediately after the onset of the outbreak of 2019-nCoV in Wuhan, the co-founders and senior management team of Proya worked day and night in concert with the Wuhan Red Cross to understand the real needs, while quickly organizing overseas teams to purchase from European countries medical protective supplies urgently needed in Wuhan.

Proya also formally set up a RMB15 million (approx. USD2.2 million) charitable public fund for the purchase of medical supplies, the provision of cash donations as well as assistance to infected employees, partners and their families, among other philanthropic causes.

The first batch of aid, including RMB3 million (approx. USD430,000) in cash and EUR280,000 (approx. RMB2.14 million) in protective masks and other emergency medical supplies purchased from Europe, has been donated to the Wuhan Red Cross and the Wuhan Charity Federation for epidemic prevention and control. At the same time, the company continues to source medical supplies worldwide to send to the stricken areas.

Establishment of a special group on epidemic response

The special leading group on epidemic response will share the information concerning the spread of the disease as well as the prevention and control measures issued by the state authorities as soon as possible. At the same time, Proya will prepare for the resumption of work after the Spring Festival, such as the implementation of on-site offices, mobile offices, conference calls and other working models, in response to the local government's call to adopt office protection measures, including disinfection, provision of face masks, among others. For employees who are in areas identified affected by the epidemic, the group will regularly keep track of the evolving news and information in real time and advise employees on how to best protect themselves.

Emergency adjustment of consumer services

From now on, the operating hours of all Proya physical stores will be adjusted according to the local situation. During this period, it is recommended that consumers communicate with beauty consultants online, or purchase products from Proya's online flagship stores, all of which will remain in operation.

Proya will continue to give full support to epidemic relief efforts, strengthen confidence and work together. The company firmly believes that Proya and the people will get through this difficult period together during this special Spring Festival. Because Proya and the people are always together.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082859/Proya_donation.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082786/Proya_building_disinfection.jpg

