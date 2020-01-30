Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-S. Korea's Moon urges calm amid protests over virus quarantine sites

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 12:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 12:00 IST
UPDATE 2-S. Korea's Moon urges calm amid protests over virus quarantine sites
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

President Moon Jae-in urged South Koreans not to give in to fear on Thursday, as the government prepared to evacuate the first of about 700 citizens from the epicenter of a new coronavirus epidemic in China's central city of Wuhan. The first of up to four planned flights to Wuhan had been expected to depart on Thursday morning, but China had only approved one flight, leading to a delay until later in the day, South Korea's foreign minister said.

"The weapons that will protect us from the new coronavirus are not fear and aversion but trust and cooperation," Moon said in a speech, decrying "fake news" for having stirred excessive anxiety. A police cyber safety unit was working with telecoms regulators to block or delete false information that could provoke "social confusion," Yonhap news agency said.

Protesters used tractors on Wednesday to block the roads to facilities earmarked for quarantine centers in the cities of Asan and Jincheon, about 80 km (50 miles) south of Seoul, the capital. The government wants to isolate evacuees for at least two weeks at the facilities, usually used as training centers for government officials, to rule out any symptoms.

Domestic media broadcast images of protesters grabbing the hair of a visiting health ministry official late on Wednesday before they pushed him and doused him with water. A handful of protesters calling for the quarantine center to be located further away from homes and schools gathered outside the sites on Thursday.

"I am a mother of a 3-year-old and a 4-year-old," said Jincheon resident Lee Ji-hyun. "I was so worried I sent them to stay with my in-laws." Some residents said children were pulled out of kindergarten or sent to relatives in other cities.

"I don't like my friends who have traveled to Japan or China because they might be carrying the coronavirus," said Song Ji-hoo, a 6-year-old accompanying his mother to the protest. He was sad at not being able to play with his friends, who had all been sent to stay with their grandparents, he added.

Moon tried to reassure residents, saying the initial evacuees would only be those free of symptoms, who would be placed in isolation. "The government will be taking air-tight steps to ensure the residents of areas where the facilities are do not need to be concerned," he said.

South Korea has reported four cases of the newly identified virus. All had arrived from visits to Wuhan, where the virus surfaced late last year. The new strain has an incubation time ranging from one to 14 days and can spread before symptoms show, complicating efforts to screen people at international borders.

South Korea will provide China with emergency aid worth $5 million, from masks to protective suits and glasses, the foreign ministry said on Thursday. The rapid spread of the virus has triggered alarm since scientists know little about it, including how lethal it is, and cases of milder infections are unlikely to be detected.

A liaison office operated across the border in North Korea would be closed until the outbreak eased, South Korea's unification ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

What do we know about the new coronavirus? Is this like SARS? How dangerous is it?

A new coronavirus that has killed 170 people in China is spreading to other countries, alarming health experts. Here is some of what we know - and dont know - about the virusWHERE DID THE VIRUS COME FROMThe virus is believed to have origina...

Taekwondo-Iran's Zolghadri moves to Bulgaria to pursue Olympic dream

Iranian taekwondo competitor Farzad Zolghadri said on Thursday he intends to represent Bulgaria at this summers Tokyo Olympics, adding his move has nothing to do with politics and is motivated purely by improving his chances of success. Zol...

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Irish government backs rescue package for governing body

Irelands government agreed on Thursday to support a financial rescue package for the Football Association of Ireland, including restoration and doubling of its state funding that it said would ensure Irish soccer has a secure future. The FA...

J-K: Paharis to get 4 pc reservation in recruitment, admission in professional institutions

The Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Council on Thursday granted four per cent reservation to Pahari speaking people in direct recruitment and admission and distribution of seats in professional institutions at the postgraduate level. The d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020