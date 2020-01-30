Left Menu
Development News Edition

My mission is to promote Ayurvedic plant power: Shahnaz Husain

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 14:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 14:19 IST
My mission is to promote Ayurvedic plant power: Shahnaz Husain

India and the UK must work together on promoting the ancient Indian medical science of Ayurveda, believes well-known cosmetic entrepreneur Shahnaz Husain, who said she has dedicated her life to promote India's plant power around the world. During a seminar on 'Ayurveda: A power for health & beauty', organised by the Indian High Commission in London on Wednesday evening, the founder, chairperson and managing director of the Shahnaz Husain Group spoke of the importance of moving away from chemicals in cosmetics.

"The purpose of my life is to sell India's 3,000-year-old civilisation in a jar. The human race is using chemicals for beauty, which is a very dangerous trend," said Husain. "I have therefore dedicated my life to promote Ayurveda to the world and replacing chemicals with herbs," she said.

The seminar, which included addresses by the Kairali Ayurvedic Group from Kerala and Dr Tanuja Nesari, professor and head of department of Dravyaguna at the All India Institute of Ayurveda in Delhi, focussed on the key milestones in the Indian government’s efforts to put Ayurveda on the world map. "Many countries have started adopting the system of Ayurveda, several medical institutes have adopted it as an alternative treatment and the government of India is working on collaborative projects with the World Health Organisation (WHO) to promote this Indian traditional system of medicine across the globe," said Ruchi Ghanashyam, the Indian High Commissioner to the UK.

She announced that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the All India Institute of Ayurveda and College of Medicine UK to promote academic collaboration in the field of Ayurveda in 2018 during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's UK visit was in progress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Travel from China naturally dropping off in light of coronavirus -U.S. Health Secretary

U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar said on Thursday that travel from China has naturally dropped off since the discovery of a new coronavirus, amid airlines canceling flights and the U.S. State Department issuing strict travel warnings, but al...

What do we know about the new coronavirus? Is this like SARS? How dangerous is it?

A new coronavirus that has killed 170 people in China is spreading to other countries, alarming health experts. Here is some of what we know - and dont know - about the virusWHERE DID THE VIRUS COME FROMThe virus is believed to have origina...

Taekwondo-Iran's Zolghadri moves to Bulgaria to pursue Olympic dream

Iranian taekwondo competitor Farzad Zolghadri said on Thursday he intends to represent Bulgaria at this summers Tokyo Olympics, adding his move has nothing to do with politics and is motivated purely by improving his chances of success. Zol...

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Irish government backs rescue package for governing body

Irelands government agreed on Thursday to support a financial rescue package for the Football Association of Ireland, including restoration and doubling of its state funding that it said would ensure Irish soccer has a secure future. The FA...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020