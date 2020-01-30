3 women working at school of nursing take bribe, caught

Three women, including a principal-in-charge of a school of nursing, were on Thursday trapped for allegedly accepting a bribe, anti-corruption bureau (ACB) has said. The principal-in-charge was caught in her office when she demanded and accepted Rs 40,000 as bribe from a complainant through two teachers, an ACB press release said here.

The three were working in the school of nursing at the state-run MGM Hospital in Warangal district, Telangana, the release said. The money was demanded to issue a relieving order to the complainant certifying that she has completed three years of general nursing and midwifery training, it said.

