Suspected coronavirus patient admitted to AIIMS in Rishikesh
A woman suspected of suffering from coronavirus was admitted to Rishikesh's All-India Institute of Medical Sciences on Thursday, the first such case in Uttarakhand. The woman, a student of medical science in Kunming City of China's Yunnan province, had come to India on January 22, an AIIMS official said.
She has been kept at the isolation ward of the AIIMS and her blood samples have been sent to the Pune-based National Institute of Virology for examination, AIIMS PRO Harish Thapliyal said. He blood samples have been sent for testing and the report is expected by Friday on Saturday. PTI CORR ALM
