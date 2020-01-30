U.S. reports its first case of person-to-person coronavirus spread
The first U.S. incident of person-to-person spread of the new coronavirus that emerged in Wuhan, China, has been identified in Illinois, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday. The case brings the total number of U.S. patients infected with the fast-spreading virus to six.
The coronavirus was confirmed in the husband of a woman who had previously traveled to China and was confirmed as having the infection. Both patients are in their 60s, officials said on a conference call. (Reporting By Deena Beasley Editing by Bill Berkrot)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
