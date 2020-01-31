Left Menu
Germany identifies fifth case of coronavirus

German health officials said on Thursday they had identified the country's fifth case of the coronavirus in an employee working at the same firm as the other four infected individuals in the southern state of Bavaria.

"This concerns an employee at the company in Starnberg at which the other four known cases work," said Bavaria's health ministry in a statement, adding further details would be made available on Friday.

