FACTBOX-Latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

  • Updated: 31-01-2020 05:13 IST
  • Created: 31-01-2020 04:47 IST
A coronavirus outbreak that began in Wuhan, the capital of China's central province of Hubei, has spread to more than 9,320 people globally, surpassing the total from the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic. The new virus has killed 212 people. Here is what we know:

* There are 98 confirmed cases of infection outside mainland China in at least 18 countries including Thailand, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, Australia, the United States and France. * No deaths have been reported outside China.

* The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern on Thursday. * The United States reported its first case of person-to-person transmission. Germany, Vietnam and Japan have also recorded similar transmissions, which suggest greater potential for the virus to spread further.

* Several Chinese cities have levied strict travel curbs. * Global airlines have suspended or scaled back direct flights to China's major cities.

* Countries including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea and the United States are working to evacuate citizens from Wuhan or have already started. * Nearly 200 evacuated Americans arrived at a U.S. military base in California to be isolated for at least 72 hours.

* Three Japanese evacuated on a government-chartered flight proved to be infected, including two who had not shown symptoms. * The Chinese Football Association said it would postpone domestic games in 2020.

* The World Athletics Indoor Championships scheduled in the Chinese city of Nanjing in March have been postponed until 2021. * Alphabet Inc's Google and Sweden's IKEA said they were temporarily shutting all offices and stores in China over the outbreak.

* Some experts believe the virus is not as dangerous as the 2002-03 Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) that killed nearly 800 people, or the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), which has killed more than 700 people since 2012. (Compiled by Stephen Coates; Editing by Nick Macfie, Lisa Shumaker and Bill Berkrot)

