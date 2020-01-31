Left Menu
Development News Edition

This century might witness elimination of cervical cancer, suggest studies

Two recently published studies have predicted that cervical cancer could cease to be a public health risk within the span of this century, provided that women receive meticulous HPV vaccination, screening, and treatment.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 09:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 09:34 IST
This century might witness elimination of cervical cancer, suggest studies
With vaccination alone, the cervical cancer cases will drop by 89% in the worst affected countries. Image Credit: ANI

Two recently published studies have predicted that cervical cancer could cease to be a public health risk within the span of this century, provided that women receive meticulous HPV vaccination, screening, and treatment. The researchers are even more optimistic about North America, stating that the disease could be almost completely eliminated by 2040.

This is the conclusion of two studies published in The Lancet by an international consortium of researchers co-directed by Professor Marc Brisson from Universite Laval's Faculty of Medicine and the CHU de Quebec-Universite Laval Research Centre. The study used the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination and cervical screening targets defined in the WHO draft strategy of cervical cancer elimination.

The plan calls for 90 per cent of girls to be vaccinated against HPV by 2030. The plan also calls for 70 per cent of women to be screened for cervical cancer once or twice in their lifetime, and for 90 per cent of women with precancerous lesions or cervical cancer to receive appropriate treatment. The researchers' analyses show that with vaccination alone, the cervical cancer cases will drop by 89 per cent within a century in the 78 countries worst affected by the disease, with 60 million cases of cancer averted as a result.

By adding the two screening tests and the treatment of precancerous cervical lesions, cervical cancer cases will drop by 97 per cent and 72 million cervical cancer cases will be averted over the next century. Furthermore, with scale-up of appropriate cancer treatment, 62 million cervical cancer deaths will be averted.

"For the first time, we've estimated how many cases of cervical cancer could be averted if WHO's strategy is rolled out and when elimination might occur, says Marc Brisson. Our results suggest that to eliminate cervical cancer it will be necessary to achieve both high vaccination coverage and high uptake of screening and treatment, especially in countries with the highest burden of the disease."

The results were used to develop WHO's cervical cancer elimination strategy which will be presented for adoption at the World Health Assembly in May 2020. "If the strategy is adopted and applied by member states, cervical cancer could be eliminated in high-income countries by 2040 and across the globe within the next century, which would be a phenomenal victory for women's health," says Professor Brisson.

"However, this can only be achieved with considerable international financial and political commitment, in order to scale up prevention and treatment". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Young scores 39 as Hawks topple Sixers

Trae Young exploded for 39 points and a career-high 18 assists and the Atlanta Hawks stunned the visiting Philadelphia 76ers with a 39-point first quarter en route to a front-running 127-117 victory Thursday night. John Collins accumulated ...

'New dawn' or 'biggest gamble'? UK headlines on Brexit day

Britains Brexit-day front pages expressed both joy at the countrys imminent departure from the European Union and remorse and trepidation on Friday as the UK prepares to go it alone after nearly half a century as part of the bloc. Yes, we d...

UPDATE 9-Democrats' bid for new Trump impeachment witnesses likely to fall short

Democrats appeared to have fallen short on Thursday in their bid to secure the votes needed to call witnesses in President Trumps impeachment trial, clearing the way for Trumps likely acquittal as early as this weekend. Democrats had urged ...

Japan urges citizens to avoid non-urgent trips to all of China

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told parliament on Friday the government has decided to raise its infectious disease advisory level for China, excluding Hubei province, to 2, urging citizens to avoid non-urgent trips to the country.The g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020