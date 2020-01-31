Left Menu
FACTBOX-Latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

Representative Image

A coronavirus outbreak that began in Wuhan, the capital of China's central province of Hubei, has spread to more than 9,800 people globally, surpassing the total from the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic. The new virus has killed 213 people. Here is what we know:

* There are 129 confirmed cases in 22 countries and regions outside mainland China, including Australia, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Thailand, and the United States.

* No deaths have been reported outside China.

* The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern on Thursday.

* The United States reported its first case of person-to-person transmission. Germany, Japan, Vietnam, and South Korea have also recorded similar transmissions, which suggest a greater potential for the virus to spread.

* Several Chinese cities have levied strict travel curbs.

* The U.S. State Department told Americans not to travel to China.

* Global airlines have suspended or scaled back direct flights to China's major cities.

* Countries including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and the United States are working to evacuate citizens from Wuhan or have already started.

* A charter flight carrying 368 South Koreans from Wuhan landed in Seoul. The evacuees were taken to quarantine centers.

* A plane carrying 83 British and 27 other foreign nationals left Wuhan, the British government said.

* China's aviation authority sent two flights to bring back its tourists stranded in Thailand and Malaysia.

* China will release winter and spring vegetable reserves in major northern cities to ease supply shortages amid the new coronavirus outbreak, state news agency Xinhua reported.

* The Chinese Football Association said it would postpone domestic games in 2020.

* The World Athletics Indoor Championships scheduled in the Chinese city of Nanjing in March have been postponed until 2021.

* The coronavirus should have little impact on the U.S. economy, President Donald Trump's chief economic adviser said. * Some experts believe the virus is not as dangerous as the 2002-03 Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) that killed nearly 800 people, or the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), which has killed more than 700 people since 2012.

