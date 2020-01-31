Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK confirms first 2 cases of coronavirus

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 15:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 15:22 IST
UK confirms first 2 cases of coronavirus

The UK government on Friday confirmed the first two cases of the deadly coronavirus in the country and said the patients were members of the same family who were receiving specialist care. The UK’s Department for Health stressed that the National Health Service (NHS) is "well-prepared" to deal with the virus, which originated in Wuhan in China and has claimed 213 lives there.

“We can confirm that two patients in England, who are members of the same family, have tested positive for coronavirus,” said Chris Whitty, the UK’s Chief Medical Officer. “The patients are receiving specialist NHS care, and we are using tried and tested infection control procedures to prevent further spread of the virus. The NHS is extremely well-prepared and used to managing infections and we are already working rapidly to identify any contacts the patients had, to prevent further spread,” he said.

The CMO said that his team has been preparing for UK cases of novel coronavirus and that there are “robust” infection control measures in place to respond immediately. “We are continuing to work closely with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the international community as the outbreak in China develops to ensure we are ready for all eventualities,” he added.

The WHO has declared the coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency as at least 213 people in China have died from the virus, mostly in Hubei, with almost 10,000 cases across the country. There have been 98 cases of the virus in 18 countries, including in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 opens lower on virus concerns, Amazon supports Nasdaq

The SP 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened lower on Friday, hit by worries over the impact of the coronavirus epidemic on global growth, while the Nasdaq was supported by strong earnings from Amazon.com Inc.The Dow Jones Industr...

UPDATE 3-Joy and sadness: how the world is reacting on Brexit Day

The United Kingdom leaves the European Union at 2300 GMT on Friday, ending its 47-year membership of the worlds biggest trading bloc.Reactions from leaders in Britain, and from around the world, were a mix of joy, resolve, sadness and resig...

Uber drivers cram in fares in countdown to app's Colombia departure

Like a race car driver, Karen Londono is competing against the clock. She rests just four hours a day, trying to take as many fares as possible driving for Uber before the application is deactivated in Colombia.The company, which has repeat...

SAI gives Rani out-of-turn promotion after winning World Games Athlete of Year award

Indian women hockey team captain Rani Rampal, who has been named the World Games Athlete of the Year, was on Friday handed an out-of-turn promotion by the Sports Authority of India to honour her achievement. Rani, who joined SAI as an assis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020