Coronavirus: Rajasthan Health dept asks DGP to identify tourists from China

The Rajasthan Medical and Health Department has written a letter to the DGP to identify tourists who arrived in the state from China after January 15, in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak there. Two passengers travelling with the woman medical student who tested positive for the virus in Kerala are currently in Udaipur. One of them is from China and the other is a resident of Bharatpur district, an official statement said.

The state Health Department has asked the district Chief Medical and Health Officers to make medical facilities available to those suspected to have been exposed to the novel coronavirus. A meeting was held on Friday by the Additional Chief Secretary (Health) to review prevention, control, treatment, investigation and propagation of the virus.

According to the official statement, three travellers who arrived on Thursday got themselves checked at the PBM Hospital in Bikaner. Similarly, in Udaipur's Salumbar, a patient approached the hospital. All patients were admitted to the isolation ward and blood samples have been sent to the National Virology Lab in Pune for examination. Out of the 26 passengers identified so far, seven patients are admitted in hospitals and the remaining 19 passengers are healthy at home.

