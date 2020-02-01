Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Rajasthan Health dept asks DGP to identify tourists from China

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 01:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 01:02 IST
Coronavirus: Rajasthan Health dept asks DGP to identify tourists from China

The Rajasthan Medical and Health Department has written a letter to the DGP to identify tourists who arrived in the state from China after January 15, in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak there. Two passengers travelling with the woman medical student who tested positive for the virus in Kerala are currently in Udaipur. One of them is from China and the other is a resident of Bharatpur district, an official statement said.

The state Health Department has asked the district Chief Medical and Health Officers to make medical facilities available to those suspected to have been exposed to the novel coronavirus. A meeting was held on Friday by the Additional Chief Secretary (Health) to review prevention, control, treatment, investigation and propagation of the virus.

According to the official statement, three travellers who arrived on Thursday got themselves checked at the PBM Hospital in Bikaner. Similarly, in Udaipur's Salumbar, a patient approached the hospital. All patients were admitted to the isolation ward and blood samples have been sent to the National Virology Lab in Pune for examination. Out of the 26 passengers identified so far, seven patients are admitted in hospitals and the remaining 19 passengers are healthy at home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Top 7 Best Credit Cards for People without Credits

WMSS 2020: Axens Solutions aims to achieve 20 pct biofuels, cites Harshit Agarwal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Trump curbs immigration for 6 nations in election

The Trump administration announced Friday that it was curbing legal immigration from six additional countries that officials said did not meet security standards, as part of an election-year push to further restrict immigration. Officials s...

UPDATE 3-Iraq top cleric condemns use of force against protest camps, urges early election

Iraqs leading Shiite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, on Friday condemned the use of force to disperse protest camps across the country, as security forces stepped up a crackdown against demonstrators.Protesters across Iraq are seeki...

Firefights, blocked roads in Mexican city after senior cartel leader detained

Armed men blocked roads, burned cars and there were reports of shootouts in the city of Uruapan in western Mexico after a senior leader of the Los Viagras cartel was detained, local media and a source from the prosecutors office said. Luis ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares slump on China virus economic concerns, gold gains

Global equity markets posted their biggest weekly and monthly loss since August on Friday as growing concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China sapped risk appetite and lifted the safe-haven Japanese yen and Swi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020