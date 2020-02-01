Suspected case of coronavirus reported in Ajmer

A suspected case of coronavirus has been admitted in isolation ward of Jawaharlal Nehru hospital in Rajasthan's Ajmer. According to the health officer, KK Soni, a youth from Kishan Garh who had been living in China for one and a half years, came to India recently and has been suffering from fever and cold.

"A youth from Kishan Garh had been living in China for one and half years. He has come to India recently and suffering from fever and cold. We have sent him to Jawahar Lal Nehru hospital for precautionary isolation," Soni said. "We will take his samples and send it to Pune," he added.

Coronavirus is a large family of viruses that cause respiratory illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). The symptoms reported in patients with nCoV include acute onset of fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing. (ANI)

