Left Menu
Development News Edition

India airlifts 323 more citizens, 7 Maldivians from China's virus-hit Wuhan

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 08:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 08:41 IST
India airlifts 323 more citizens, 7 Maldivians from China's virus-hit Wuhan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India on Sunday airlifted a second batch of 323 stranded Indians and seven Maldivian citizens from China's coronavirus-hit Wuhan city, taking the total number of people evacuated to 654, officials said. Air India's jumbo B747 made two flights to Wuhan city - the ground zero of the coronavirus epidemic that has killed 304 people and infected 14,380 others.

"The 2nd #AirIndia flight from #Wuhan has just taken off for #Delhi with 323 Indian citizens on board. 7 Maldives citizens are also being evacuated. Grateful once again to @MFA_China and local authorities all across #Hubei for their assistance," Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri tweeted. "Want to thank my team at @EOIBeijing which mounted a non-stop almost 96-hour long operation to coordinate a complex airlift under challenging circumstances for us, the passengers and local authorities in #Hubei and #Wuhan," he said in another tweet.

"A special word of appreciation for two of our officers who are on board the plane - Deepak Padmakumar and M Balakrishnan - they showed exemplary fortitude and a real spirit of public service by traveling to ground zero in #Wuhan to coordinate airport arrangements. Kudos to both," he tweeted. Four Indians could not board the second flight after they reported high temperatures, Misri told PTI.

The first flight left early Saturday with 324 stranded Indians mostly students from Wuhan. Officials said that six Indians could not board the first flight as they were stopped by the Chinese immigration officials after they reported high temperature.

They maybe quarantined to undergo tests to determine whether they have symptoms of the coronavirus, officials said. Twenty-five others stayed back on their accord, Misri said, adding that there may still be about 100 Indians who remained in Hubei province for which Wuhan is the provincial capital.

Ahead of the evacuation operation, the Indian Embassy had informed the Indians that they have to undergo health tests before the flight and undergo 14-day quarantine after reaching India in special camps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

China reports bird flu outbreak amid coronavirus crisis

UPDATE 1-As coronavirus misinformation spreads on social media, Facebook removes posts

China's total coronavirus deaths hit 259 by end of Jan. 31, up 46

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-On the campaign trail: Democrats deliver closing arguments with dogs, comedians and planes

Democratic presidential candidates fanned out across Iowa on Saturday for a frenzy of rallies and last-ditch speeches with just two days to go before the rural state kicks off the nominating process. Public opinion polls show a tight race f...

7 Maldivians onboard second special Air India flight from Wuhan

A second special Air India flight that took off from the novel coronavirus hit Chinese city of Wuhan with 323 Indian citizens on board for New Delhi on Sunday also has 7 Maldivians onboard. Foreign Minister of Maldives Abdulla Sahid posted ...

Philippines reports first virus death outside China: WHO

The Philippines has reported the first death outside China from the coronavirus that has killed over 300 and spread to other countries, the World Health Organization said Sunday. The fatality is a Chinese man from the city of Wuhan, where t...

Leafs top Senators with Marner’s OT goal

Mitch Marner scored a power play goal at 354 of overtime and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Saturday night. Toronto killed off an interference penalty to Tyson Barrie during the overtime then went on th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020