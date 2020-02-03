China says coronavirus death toll rises to 361, confirmed cases 17,205

The total number of deaths from a coronavirus epidemic in China rose to 361 as of Sunday, up 57 from the previous day, the National Health Commission said.

It said 56 of the new deaths were in Hubei province, and one in the municipality of Chongqing.

The number of new confirmed infections in China rose by 2,829 on Sunday, bringing the total to 17,205.

