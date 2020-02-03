Left Menu
Third case of coronavirus tested positive in Kerala: Health Minister KK Shailaja

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Monday said that the third case of coronavirus tested positive in Kasargod, Kerala.

Kerala health minister KK Shailaja. Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Monday said that the third case of coronavirus tested positive in Kasargod, Kerala. "Today one more case has tested positive from Kasaragod. The patient is under treatment in Kanjangad District Hospital in Kasaragod. The 'patients' condition is stable. The student had returned from Wuhan," Shailaja said.

On Sunday, Shailaja said that a second case of novel coronavirus in India was reported from Kerala and added that the patient was being monitored in an isolation ward in the Alappuzha medical college. She, however, said that the state government was waiting for results from the Pune Virology Institute.

"Patient has been admitted and is undergoing treatment at Alappuzha Medical College. We did not get the result from Pune Virology Institute. There are chances it is positive but we can confirm it only after getting the report. The patient has travel history from China," Shailaja said. "The patient is stable and is being closely monitored," she added.

The first case too had arisen from Kerala, a few days ago. The virus originated in Wuhan in December and has since then spread to various cities around the world.

China has imposed quarantine and travel restrictions, affecting the movement of 56 million people in more than a dozen cities, amid fears that the transmission rate will accelerate as hundreds of millions of Chinese travel for the Lunar New Year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

