Negative coronavirus tests on some of those repatriated to France - minister

  • Updated: 03-02-2020 13:42 IST
  • Created: 03-02-2020 13:14 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Initial tests carried out on around 20 people who were repatriated to France from China presented negative results for coronavirus, French junior health minister Adrien Taquet told BFM TV on Monday. More than 250 people from 30 countries arrived in France on Sunday after being flown out of the Chinese city of Wuhan, which has been the center of an outbreak of a new coronavirus.

The death toll from the epidemic has risen to 361 and led to a slump in Chinese financial markets on Monday.

