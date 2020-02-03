Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-China accuses U.S. of scaremongerng over coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 16:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 16:02 IST
UPDATE 2-China accuses U.S. of scaremongerng over coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Beijing on Monday accused the United States of spreading fear over a coronavirus outbreak by pulling nationals out and restricting travel instead of offering significant aid. The United States was the first nation to begin evacuations, issued a travel warning against going to China, and from Sunday barred entry to foreigners recently in China.

Washington has "unceasingly manufactured and spread panic", Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters, noting that the World Health Organization (WHO) had advised against trade and travel curbs. "It is precisely developed countries like the United States with strong epidemic prevention capabilities and facilities that have taken the lead in imposing excessive restrictions contrary to WHO recommendations," she added, saying countries should make reasonable, calm and science-based judgments.

In China, 361 people have died with more than 17,000 infected from the virus, which originated in the central city of Wuhan. At least another 171 cases have been reported in more than two dozen other countries and regions, from the United States to Japan. Conducting her daily news briefing via the WeChat app rather than in person, Hua also chided the United States for lack of help. "So far, the U.S. government has yet to provide any substantial assistance to China," she said.

That contrasted with President Donald Trump's weekend comments that U.S. officials had offered "tremendous help." However, his national security adviser Robert O'Brien told an interviewer China had not yet accepted U.S. offers of aid. Tensions over the coronavirus come after the two world's largest economies have only just started to patch up relations from an 18-month trade war.

Trump said over the weekend the United States had "shut down" the coronavirus threat. "We can't have thousands of people coming in who may have this problem," he told broadcaster Fox. Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, and Vietnam have also announced restrictions on travel from China, while numerous nations have been evacuating citizens.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

OBITUARY-Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Talking points from the weekend in La Liga

Talking points from the La Liga weekendAnsu stakes his claim Barcelona winger Ansu Fati burst onto the scene in September with two goals and an assist in his first three matches but the well ran dry after that.The 17-year-old sensation only...

Dassault Aviation to exhibit scaled-down model of Rafale fighter jet at DefExpo 2020

Dassault Aviation, which is going to take part for the first time at DefExpo 2020, will display a scale 110 Rafale mockup with the Indian colours to pay tribute to the induction of the aircraft in the Indian Air Force. The DefExpo 2020 is g...

FACTBOX-Latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

The number of deaths in China from the newly identified virus, which emerged in Wuhan city in the central province of Hubei in December, has risen to 361, as of Sunday, up 57 from the previous day, the National Health Commission said. Here ...

Buyers of Air India, BPCL not to get free hand to shed excess staff: DIPAM secretary

Buyers of loss-making airline Air India and oil firm Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd BPCL will not get a free hand to shed excess workforce as the government will build in certain protection to employees in the share sale agreement, DIPAM ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020