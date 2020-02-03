Coronavirus scare: 5 evacuated from Wuhan admitted to military hospital in Delhi after symptoms appear

Five Indians evacuated from the coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan last week have been admitted to Military Base Hospital here from the quarantine facility at Manesar after they showed symptoms of cough and cold. The samples of all five were sent to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The result of one individual is negative, while that of the remaining four are awaited.

Cough and cold are among the symptoms of the deadly coronavirus infection. As many as 406 of more than 600 people evacuated from Wuhan are being looked after by a team of expert doctors at the Chhawla facility of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

647 Indians and 7 Maldivians had returned to New Delhi on two special Air India flights on Saturday and Sunday and followingly taken to the quarantine facilities in Manesar and Chhawla. (ANI)

