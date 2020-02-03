Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 50 health facilities suspended services due to insecurity in Syria: WHO

Fighting in Idlib, the last area in the country under opposition-control, has intensified in recent weeks, amid “unprecedented” mass displacement, said WHO.

  • UN
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 22:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 22:58 IST
Over 50 health facilities suspended services due to insecurity in Syria: WHO
WHO said its team on the ground would also increase the number of mobile clinics that can follow the movements of the displaced, which are less likely to be attacked. Image Credit: ANI

The World Health Organization (WHO) raised the alarm on Monday over critical health threats facing hundreds-of-thousands of Syrians forced to flee due to intensified hostilities in Syria's northwest, where health facilities and workers have increasingly come under attack.

Fighting in Idlib, the last area in the country under opposition-control, has intensified in recent weeks, amid "unprecedented" mass displacement, said WHO.

Nearly 520,000 have been forced to leave their homes, many for the second time, since 1 December. On average, WHO and its partners reach 800,000 in northwest Syria every month – but the agency said the situation on the ground is changing by the hour.

As of 31 January, at least 53 health facilities had suspended services since the beginning of the year, due to insecurity, threats of attacks, or the fact that entire areas have been deserted by civilians seeking refuge from violence and daily bombardments.

This has further limited access to basic healthcare, an increasing lack of basic medicine, and less protection against communicable diseases as a fragile immunization network, put in place by WHO and partners, is now disrupted. An estimated 2.9 million people in Syria's northwest are in need of healthcare.

Demand outstripping supply

"To fill the gap created by closed health facilities; we are revising our referral network, trying to sustain stocks of life-saving medicine for those with non-communicable diseases and supporting the relocation of some of the health facilities", said Rick Brennan, WHO's the regional emergency director.

"Prepositioned on both sides of the Syria/Turkey border, we have a two-month supply of essential medicine, but in the light of the extent of the crisis, we fear the demand will be far greater than the supply."

More mobile clinics

WHO said its team on the ground would also increase the number of mobile clinics that can follow the movements of the displaced, which are less likely to be attacked.

So far in 2020, two separate attacks on health care have been verified, both in the northwest, claiming 10 lives and injuring 30."The current situation in northwest Syria – characterized by lack of access and medicine, insufficient hygiene, chaos, and mass displacement - poses a significant risk of outbreaks of measles, diarrheal diseases, and other diseases," said Mr. Brennan.

Idlib crisis being 'largely ignored'

The senior official said it was "striking" that in the case of Idlib, where Syrian Government forces plus their allies Russia and others are battling the last remaining rebel fighters, "the enormous humanitarian needs are being largely ignored by the international media and governments.

"Northwest Syria represents one of the world's most severe humanitarian crises, where civilians are suffering on an extraordinary level. Humanitarian agencies can only do so much. What we need is a renewed international commitment to bring an end to this protracted and devastating crisis", he said.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Israel and Sudan will push to normalise relations - Israeli officials

Israel and Sudan have agreed to move towards forging normal relations for the first time, Israeli officials said on Monday after the leaders of the two former foes met in Uganda.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held talks with Abde...

Employees protest against Centre's move to sell equity shares of LIC

Several employees of Life Insurance Corporation LIC staged a protest outside their office here on Monday against the governments decision to sell a part of its holding by initial public offering IPO. They have also announced a one-hour prot...

SC seeks Centre, state govts' reply on plea to regulate blood banks

The Supreme Court on Monday sought response from Centre and all the state governments on a plea seeking direction to strengthen and regulate blood banks and blood storage units across the country. The division bench of Justices Rohinton F N...

Mamata targets Yogi over 'goli' remark, tells BJP to avoid playing communal card

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday slammed Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Aditynath for speaking the language of goli bullets and suggested that BJP leaders who hold constitutional positions should demand votes on the b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020