Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Sanofi investigated over epilepsy drug linked to birth defects

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 14:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 14:36 IST
UPDATE 1-Sanofi investigated over epilepsy drug linked to birth defects
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

French healthcare company Sanofi said on Tuesday it was being investigated over Depakine, an epilepsy drug that caused birth malfunctions and slow neurological development when taken during pregnancy.

The Paris prosecutor launched a preliminary investigation into the authorization and marketing of Depakine in October 2016 after the French social affairs inspection agency IGAS criticized the slow response of French health authorities and Sanofi over the risks related to the drug and its derivatives. Sanofi said in a statement that the indictment will allow it to defend itself and to "prove it has always complied with its duty to inform and been transparent".

Sodium valproate, the active molecule in the drug, has been on the market since 1967 to treat epilepsy and bipolar disorder. It features on the World Health Organization's (WHO) list of "essential medicines". IGAS estimated that between 2006 and 2014, 425 to 450 babies suffered congenital birth defects or were stillborn following exposure to Depakine.

Marine Martin, president of victims association APESAC, said on Twitter she was "extremely satisfied to see the criminal proceedings she launched in 2016 reach an important threshold". "Sanofi will have to deal with the tens of thousands of poisoned victims, out of which more than a hundred died". The French firm becomes aware of the risk of fetus malformation in the 1980s and then, around 2003, of the drug's impact on the neurological development of the fetus, with a risk of autism or learning difficulties.

Sanofi, which in January 2019 said that it would not take part in any compensation for Depakine, added it would continue to "fully cooperate with the judicial authorities", and was "confident" over the outcome of the procedure. Its shares were up 0.6% at 09h00 GMT on the Paris stock market, broadly in line with the pharmaceutical sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Shaheen Bagh will be cleared once BJP comes to power: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday asserted that the process of clearing Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre of anti-CAA protest, will begin once the BJP comes to power after the February 8 Assembly polls. The statement comes days after Thakur...

UPDATE 2-South African court issues arrest warrant for ex-president Zuma in graft trial

A South African court issued an arrest warrant for former president Jacob Zuma on Tuesday, after he skipped court on grounds of needing medical treatment, but the judge stayed the warrant until his corruption trial resumes on May 6. Zumas l...

RBI employees' body meets Mamata over 'discriminatory'

A two-member delegation of the Reserve Bank Employees Association on Tuesday met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the discriminatory recruitment sanction for the state. The delegation said that of the total 926 posts of RBI a...

EU to overhaul process for admitting new members in bid to lift French veto

The European Commission will propose changes to the system for letting new countries into the EU to give existing members more say, in a bid to mollify France which has vetoed expansion of the bloc to six countries in the Balkans.In October...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020