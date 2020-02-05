Toddler among two hospitalised in MP for suspected coronavirus

Two persons, including a two-year-old boy, were admitted to a hospital here on Wednesday for possible exposure to novel coronavirus, an official said. According to the official, both of them had recently returned to India from different cities in China, where the deadly infection has so far claimed the lives of 490 people.

"A 19-year-old man and a two-year-old boy were admitted to the isolation ward of the Maharaja Yeshwantrao Holkar Hospital on Wednesday morning for suspected coronavirus infection," P S Thakur, superintendent of the government-run hospital, said. They were hospitalized as a precautionary measure and their swabs and blood samples were sent to the Pune-based National Institute of Virology (NIV), he added.

The two-year-old boy had returned from Shanghai with his parents on February 1, Thakur said, adding that as coronavirus symptoms were not found in his parents, their swab and blood samples have not been sent for analysis so far as per the directives.

