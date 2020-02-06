Two Chinese nationals admitted to hospital; no nCoV symptoms

Two Chinese nationals have been admitted to the isolation ward of the state-run Gandhi hospital here as a precautionary measure after they approached it to be tested for presence of novel coronavirus, health officials said on Thursday. Their samples have been sent for testing though they did not show any symptoms of the virus, they told PTI.

The two, said to be tourists, had first gone to the state-run Fever hospital here from the airport and from there, they reached the Gandhi hospital, they said. Officials could not immediately provide other details, including the day of their arrival at Hyderabad airport.

Tests for nCov determination are now being done at the Gandhi hospital. Earlier, samples used to be sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) at Pune for nCoV tests.

No positive case of novel coronavirus have been reported in Telangana till date.PTI SJR BN BN.

