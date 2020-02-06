Britain confirms third case of coronavirus

A third person in the United Kingdom has tested positive for coronavirus, England's chief medical officer said on Thursday.

"A further patient has tested positive for coronavirus bringing the total number of cases in the UK to three," Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said. "The individual did not acquire this in the UK."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.