Left Menu
Development News Edition

World faces chronic shortage of coronavirus protective equipment-WHO

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 17:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 17:04 IST
World faces chronic shortage of coronavirus protective equipment-WHO
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The world is facing a chronic shortage of gowns, masks, gloves and other protective equipment in the fight against a spreading coronavirus epidemic, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday. As of 6 a.m. Geneva time (0500 GMT) there were 31,211 confirmed cases in China and 637 deaths, he said.

"For the last two days there had been fewer reported infections in China, which is good news, but we caution against reading too much into that. The numbers could go up again," he told the WHO Executive Board in Geneva.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Ayushi, Divya, Adarsh win in National Rifle/Pistol trials

Ayushi Podder won the womens 50m Rifle 3 Positions 3P, while T S Divya and Adarsh Singh claimed the titles in the womens 10m Air Pistol and mens 25m Centre Fire Pistol T1 events respectively on the penultimate day of the National Shooting T...

Nothing wrong if a professional's knowledge is tested: SC

There is nothing wrong if knowledge of a professional is tested, the Supreme Court observed on Friday when three Chattisgarh-based doctors came to it saying they are being forced to undertake the test to continue practising as ultrasonologi...

HC questions language criterion for director of fire services

The Bombay High Court on Friday said it was not necessary to make proficiency in Marathi a mandatory qualification at the threshold while appointing the director of Maharashtra Fire Services. A division bench of Justices S C Dharmadhikari ...

NTPC Q3 net up 23 pc at Rs 3,198 crore

State-run power giant NTPC on Friday reported around 23 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,197.93 crore in December quarter, mainly due to higher revenues. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,608.18 crore ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020