Raj: Two more Janta clinics inaugurated in Jaipur

Two more Janta clinics were inaugurated here on Saturday where 300 types of medicines and around eight types of diagnostic tests will be made available free of cost for the poor people living in city slums. A total of 12 Janta clinics in Jaipur and another 3 in Jodhpur will soon start operating, Medical Education and Health Minister Raghu Sharma said while inaugurating the clinics in Van Vihar, Idgah Colony and Azad Nagar Kachchi Basti here.

He said the medical facilities being provided in all Janta clinics are on par with primary health centres. Highlighting that the clinics are "completely paperless", Sharma said no paper prescriptions will be given to the patients.

Instead, data of all patients will be recorded and they will be given a reference number for future visits. On the basis of the collected data, health cards will be issued to the patients, Sharma added. Earlier, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had inaugurated the state's first Janta clinic in Valmiki Nagar on the completion of one-year of the his government.

As per the chief minister's budget announcement, 100 such clinics will be opened across the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.