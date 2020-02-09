Left Menu
Five suspected cases of coronavirus reported in Pakistan

  PTI
  • |
  Islamabad
  • |
  Updated: 09-02-2020 16:13 IST
  • |
  Created: 09-02-2020 16:09 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Five persons with symptoms of coronavirus were rushed to hospital after they arrived in Pakistan from a flight from China, according to a media report on Sunday. The suspected patients were on the Air China flight carrying 177 passengers, which landed in Islamabad on Friday, The Express Tribune reported quoting airport officials.

The five passengers were segregated as their body temperatures registered above normal during thermal scanning at the airport, the paper said. The suspected cases include four local people and a Chinese national. They were shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences for tests.

The death toll in China due to the novel coronavirus epidemic rose to 811, while the confirmed cases jumped to over 37,000, the National Health Commission announced on Sunday.

