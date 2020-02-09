2,927 people diagnosed with Tuberculosis in Mizoram in 2019

More than 2,900 people have been diagnosed with tuberculosis (TB) in Mizoram in 2019, a Health department official said on Sunday. The official said that as many as 17,171 blood samples were tested out of which 2,927 were found suffering from tuberculosis.

Ninety three percent of the patients have been successfully treated, he said. Of the 2,927 cases, 38 were detected in private hospitals, while 12 people were diagnosed during a drive conducted by the Health department in jails and several rehabilitation centers, he added At least 109 people were also diagnosed with multidrug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB) during the same period.

In 2018, of the 4,115 blood samples that have been tested, 2,499 people were diagnosed with TB and out of this 92 percent were successfully cured, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

