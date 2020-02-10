Left Menu
Coronavirus 'threat' in UK: What does it mean?

Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

Britain said on Monday that the new coronavirus was a serious and imminent threat to public health, a step that gives the government additional powers to fight the spread of the virus.

"Measures outlined in these regulations are considered as an effective means of delaying or preventing further transmission of the virus," the ministry said.

Under the measures announced on Monday, the Department of Health said people with coronavirus can now be forcibly quarantined and will not be free to leave, and can be forcibly sent into isolation if they pose a threat to public health.

A spokesman said, "our infection control procedures are world-leading and the NHS is well prepared to deal with the novel coronavirus."

"We are strengthening our regulations so we can keep individuals in supported isolation for their own safety and if public health professionals consider they may be at risk of spreading the virus to other members of the public. This measure will rightly make it easier for health professionals to help keep people safe across the country."

The ministry designated Arrowe Park Hospital and Kents Hill Park as an "isolation" facility and Wuhan and Hubei province in China as an "infected area".

So far, Britain says it has recorded four cases of coronavirus while British nationals who have been flown back from Wuhan are being quarantined for 14 days.

