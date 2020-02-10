Left Menu
Development News Edition

Single dose of HPV vaccine can protect from cervical cancer

In a recent study, researchers indicated that a single dose of the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine is as effective as multiple doses for preventing preinvasive cervical disease, which can later develop into cervical cancer.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 21:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 21:11 IST
Single dose of HPV vaccine can protect from cervical cancer
HPV causing Cervical Cancer . Image Credit: ANI

In a recent study, researchers indicated that a single dose of the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine is as effective as multiple doses for preventing preinvasive cervical disease, which can later develop into cervical cancer. HPV is the most common sexually transmitted infection in the United States, and persistent infection with certain types of the virus can cause cervical cancer.

To prevent infection, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that adolescents both boys and girls under the age of 15 years receive a two-dose schedule of the HPV vaccine. To determine the effectiveness of other dose schedules, Ana M. Rodriguez, MD, MPH, of The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, and her colleagues examined information on females aged 9 to 26 years who were unvaccinated or who received one or more HPV vaccine doses between January 2006 and June 2015.

The findings of the research are published early online in 'CANCER', a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society (ACS). The analysis included 133,082 females (66,541 vaccinated and 66,541 unvaccinated). For females ages, 15 to 19 years, those who received one, two, or three doses of the HPV vaccine had lower rates of preinvasive cervical disease than adolescents who were unvaccinated. Within five years, 2.65 per cent of unvaccinated teens aged 15 to 19 years developed the preinvasive cervical disease, compared with 1.62 per cent, 1.99 per cent, and 1.86 per cent in the one-, two- and three-dose groups, respectively.

The risk of preinvasive cervical disease was 36 per cent, 28 per cent, and 34 per cent lower for adolescents who received one, two, and three doses, respectively, compared with adolescents who were unvaccinated. For the youngest (less than 15 years old) and oldest age groups (20 years and older), the investigators did not find significant differences among the vaccinated groups in terms of risk for preinvasive cervical disease.

Dr Rodriguez said, "This study shows the impact of vaccinating at younger ages and its lasting long-term protection against cervical cancer. It is important to educate parents about the need to vaccinate their children." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Siberia's mild winter wakes badger cubs from hibernation

Two male badger cubs at a zoo in Siberia have woken from their winter slumber weeks earlier than usual this year because of an unseasonally mild spell of weather. The badgers usually remain fast asleep until the end of February, but were fo...

Tennis-Colombian Farah free to resume playing despite doping breach

Colombias Wimbledon and U.S. Open doubles champion Robert Farah has escaped a ban despite being found in breach of tenniss Anti-Doping Programme, it was announced on Monday. The 32-year-old world number one pulled out of the Australian Open...

Eight men jailed for homosexuality in Mauritania

A Mauritanian court has jailed eight men for two years for committing indecent acts after a video showed them at a gay birthday party, their lawyer and Human Rights Watch HRW said Monday. The party at a restaurant in the capital Nouakchott ...

UPDATE 3-Coronavirus prompts Sony, NTT to join Barcelona congress exodus

Japanese wireless carrier NTT Docomo and Sony Corp pulled out of the Mobile World Congress MWC in Barcelona on Monday because of the coronavirus outbreak. Amazon, South Koreas LG Electronics, Swedish equipment maker Ericsson and U.S. chipma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020