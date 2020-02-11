Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vakrangee to Revolutionize Rural Healthcare in India: Plans to Rollout Telemedicine Services From vHealth by AETNA (a CVS Health Company)

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 14:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 14:01 IST

Vakrangee Limited (VL) announces alliance with vHealth by Aetna which is fully owned subsidiary of Aetna Inc, a CVS Health Company (Fortune 8 enterprise), one of the world's leading health services providers, to offer a combination of Telemedicine services and privileged access to its nationwide network of hospitals and clinics.

vHealth brings a strong focus on clinical excellence, leveraging digital technology and a comprehensive network of healthcare partners to offer health checkups, blood tests, pharmacy services, dental, home health care etc. effectively bringing access to quality care into local communities, homes and offices.

Commenting on this partnership, Mr. Dinesh Nandwana, MD& Group CEO, Vakrangee Ltd., said, "We are happy to partner with vHealth to offer our customers professional telemedicine services in underserved rural locations in a very cost-effective manner

The service is set to give patients in rural locations a very different experience when they see a doctor, to listen to their concerns, and do a virtual consultation. We shall also be able to arrange home blood tests, doorstep delivery of medicines through vHealth's partner network. With this partnership, we have expanded the bouquet of services available at our Nextgen Kendras making them into one stop shop for all the requirements of our customers."

Commenting on this partnership, Mr. Damian Delaney, MD, Aetna India, said, "vHealth by Aetna is committed to making quality healthcare accessible across India. We are delighted to join forces with Vakrangee on this important journey. Our partnership will help us expand our reach well beyond urban centers and into the most rural parts of India where primary healthcare plays an important role in the development and growth of these regions. With vHealth by Aetna, customers gain access to specially trained telemedicine doctors, dieticians and behavioural health clinicians in the comfort of their home, along with privileged and discounted access to a large network of physical clinics and hospitals.

About Vakrangee Limited (BSE Code: 511431) (NSE Code: VAKRANGEE) 

Vakrangee is the unique technology driven company focused on building India's largest network of last-mile retail outlets to deliver real-time banking & Financial Services, ATM, insurance, e-governance, e-commerce and logistics services to the unserved rural, semi-urban and urban markets.

Media Contact:
Ammeet Sabarwal
+91-022-67765100
ammeets@vakrangee.in
Vakrangee Limited

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Election Results: AAP leads on 62 seats, BJP on 8

Aam Aadmi Party AAP looks all set to match up to its 2015 performance with trends showing it to be leading on 62 seats while the BJP is once again likely to be restricted to single digits, as per the trends for all 70 seats in the Delhi Ass...

Muzaffarpur shelter home: Delhi court sentences Brajesh Thakur to life imprisonment

A Delhi court Tuesday sentenced Brajesh Thakur to life imprisonment for sexually and physically assaulting several girls in a shelter home in Bihars Muzaffarpur district.Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Kulshreshtha sentenced Thakur to lif...

Delhi court also sends 11 others to jail for life in Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual assault case.

Delhi court also sends 11 others to jail for life in Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual assault case....

Astronauts for India's human space flight start training in Moscow

Russian launch service provider Glavkosmos said the planned twelve-month training program of Indian candidates for a spaceflight started on Monday at the Gagarin Research and Test Cosmonaut Training Center GCTC in Moscow. After a thorough s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020